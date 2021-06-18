F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is 29.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] price plunged by -6.41 percent to reach at -$0.84. The company report on June 18, 2021 that First National Bank Announces Additional Products and Solutions to Address Homeownership and Financial Independence in Vulnerable Communities.

Includes Closing Cost Assistance Program, Easy Access Online Mortgage Portal and No-Overdraft Checking.

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), has recently enhanced its product offering with a series of solutions that are specially designed to support financially vulnerable communities. The additions, which include a closing cost assistance program, online mortgage portal and no-overdraft checking account, are designed to expand FNB’s reach, improve access and encourage homeownership and financial independence for historically underserved consumers throughout its footprint.

A sum of 3138467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. F.N.B. Corporation shares reached a high of $13.22 and dropped to a low of $12.26 until finishing in the latest session at $12.26.

The one-year FNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.1. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

FNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corporation posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,975 million, or 77.10% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,262,288, which is approximately 9.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,923,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.39 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $340.3 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 19.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 22,779,567 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 17,706,191 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 202,175,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,661,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,328,345 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,195,942 shares during the same period.