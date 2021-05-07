Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Revenue clocked in at $5.20 billion, up 24.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] loss -3.57% or -6.1 points to close at $164.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3659647 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Expedia Group Q1 2021 Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted its first quarter 2021 earnings release in the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In addition to the earnings release, a live webcast of the conference call will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

It opened the trading session at $170.04, the shares rose to $170.92 and dropped to $162.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded 66.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -182.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 3659647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $173.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $211, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.84.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.19, while it was recorded at 172.05 for the last single week of trading, and 127.57 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted -1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $23,543 million, or 99.80% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,218,775, which is approximately -1.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,107,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.04 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 16.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 21,762,084 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 18,955,084 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 97,025,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,743,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,979,110 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,216 shares during the same period.