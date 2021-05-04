Is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Back In The Buying Zone?         

Sales growth may be significantly boosted in 2021 for U.S. company Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), a manufacturer of augmented reality glasses. Demand for Vuzix’s core products is being driven by distance employment and talent shortages.

It is estimated that Vuzix’s revenue will increase by 90 % in 2021, while losses will continue to decline (in 2020, losses decreased to $ 17.9 million from $ 26.5 million in 2019).

As telecommuting and augmented reality (AR) technologies become increasingly widespread, Vuzix is positioned to benefit from increased customer service expertise, training, collaboration, and more.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is not the market leader in terms of sales – Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) HoloLens has made significant progress during one major glasses contract.

But Vuzix M-series AR glasses, which can be worn all day long, are in high demand. In addition, Vuzix NGSG glasses are even lighter and more compact, which leave them a step ahead of Microsoft’s bulky glasses.

The Vuzix NGSG is the first lightweight AR glasses to be introduced to the market. Both players developed lightweight AR glasses but their products are still far from market entry.

Hence, the VUZI stock price has grown by around 1400 % over the past 12 months, creating a high estimate for annual sales, which remain below $15 million. However, only about 25 percent of Vuzix shares belong to institutional investors. This suggests a positive signal could cause institutional investors to make purchases. As a result, Vuzix’s quotations will increase, and this may make it more attractive to larger players.

Shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI ) fell -6.81% during the session to end Monday’s trading at $21.50. In the past 50 days, the stock volume stayed at 5.68 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.8 million shares. During the past year, VUZI’s shares gained 1305.23%, but have dropped by -16.73% in the previous week. The stock has gained 85.99% over the past three months, while over the past six months it has gained 430.86%. Additionally, the market cap of the company is currently $1.38 billion with 62.66 million outstanding shares.