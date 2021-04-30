Beyond Meat (BYND) Plans To Release New Products In The Coming Weeks

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) plans to release its new version of its popular Beyond Burger in stores in early May. In early summer, new burgers will be available in restaurants.

Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat substitute keeps taking the market by storm. In addition to hitting grocery stores on May 3 and released in restaurants in June, the company told the public that a new version of its classic burger, dubbed Beyond Burger 3.0, will be available online and in stores in the coming months. Its burger will have 35 % less fat and saturated fat than animal burgers because it follows nutritional trends closely. Also available in Beyond Burger 3.0 are cholesterol-free cutlets and reduced-calorie burgers. Beyond Burger 3.0 will be available primarily in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

Moreover, Beyond Meat did not abandon its efforts to develop its own chicken substitute – the most popular animal protein in the United States today. Beyond Meat has been working on a chicken substitute for release this summer, according to unconfirmed reports. Despite being unable to comment on the news, the company does not deny that a chicken imitation product may appear at “some time in the relatively near future.”

The company has expanded its product line to include sausage and burgers in addition to standard burgers. Nevertheless, the company’s marketing does not focus on a relatively small group of vegetarians but rather targets the broadest possible audience. Some meat-eaters are unable to consume meat because of their dietary restrictions and/or ethical reasons. Because of this, the company’s products become much bigger, allowing it to increase sales quickly.

Looking at the records, we’ll examine various forward or backward shifts concerning BYND. Recently, the firm’s shares grew 5.77% in the past thirty days while its shares dropped by -25.80% in the last quarter. During the six-month closing period, the stock’s output decreased by -17.63%, while the general annual output was up by 33.27%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, the company’s performance has been positive at 6.72 %.