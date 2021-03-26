Friday, March 26, 2021
What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

By Brandon Evans

A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch to a new model of selling services.

Several Zoom Video Communications products, including Zoom Video Communications’ enterprise solution, help companies with video chats on their websites and applications. The Zoom Video Communications company will continue to provide video conferencing, but their involvement will be invisible and will not display the Zoom logo.

As a result, Zoom Video Communications has changed its sales model and monetization scheme. Although customers are limited to 10,000 free minutes, the ZM stock will charge a per-minute fee only after that. That means Zoom Video Communications will make more money if more customers use the Zoom platform.

Businesses of all sizes are targeted by Zoom Video Communications, from healthcare firms to social media companies. Furthermore, it is already clear that high-quality communication networks will be a high demand for such services in the future since corporate clients will be interested in making them. Despite, Zoom Video Communications’ central aspect is that the new solution will enable them to generate a steady income even after the pandemic is over.

With a wide range of large companies stating their intention to remain a part of the technology revolution through their Zoom clients, this trend is positive news. Zoom Video Communications remains at risk from increasing competition, leading to higher marketing and sales costs.

During the trading session on Thursday, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) fell by -0.03%, reaching a low of $308.31 while ending at $320.63. A total of 3.56 million shares were traded during the trading session, representing a 37.9% increase in volume from the average session volume, which stands at 5.74 million shares. The closing price for ZM was $314.85.

Previous articleIs Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

