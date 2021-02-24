Wednesday, February 24, 2021
type here...
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will be in cash and stock. Since the acquired assets are easily integrated into Goodyear’s current business, the acquisition will expand Goodyear’s product line. Since its founding in 1914, Cooper Tire manufactures several types of tires for cars, pickup trucks, and trucks. It stands out among other companies in the premium segment and retail sales.

Goodyear acquired Cooper Tire & Rubber Company at a premium of 24%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) closed standard trading at $17.01 with a gain of 1.13%. There have been 11.88 million shares traded yesterday, and this stock’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65 million shares per day. Consider the 52-week high and low price points when assessing a stock’s current and future price. Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) are currently 320.18% above their 52-week low mark.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) will likely double its presence in China as a result of the deal. Sales of cars and trucks have increased in this fast-growing market. The forecast for sales in 2021 is for sales to increase by 7.5% to 21.7 vehicles. Goodyear could benefit from this because all vehicles, including hybrids and all-electrics, need tires.

Goodyear generates about one in four sales in the Asia-Pacific region from sales in China, which provides the company with $ 1.75 billion in total revenue. By acquiring Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Goodyear will expand its market share in China.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shareholders will own roughly 84 % of the combined company under the terms of the deal. Besides, Goodyear aims to save about $165 million over the next two years.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlePhilip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

More articles

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
US Equities

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Has Big Opportunity In Small Cities

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), the manufacturer of defense solutions, has entered into a partnership with seven small cities in the United States. These locations will...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.