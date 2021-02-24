Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] reaches 74.80M – now what?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] loss -25.95% on the last trading session, reaching $3.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Lion Announces Strategic Partnership with Grandshores Technology.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited (“Grandshores Technology”) (HKEX: 01647).

Royal Lion Middle East DMCC, a company in the process of being acquired by Lion, holds a digital asset trading license, issued by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (“DMCC”), and functions as a central counterparty in the crypto asset market. Lion intends to hire Grandshores Technology as a consultant to provide blockchain technology support, advice on operations, and consulting services in operating digital asset trading platforms.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. represents 17.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.80 million with the latest information. LGHL stock price has been found in the range of $3.05 to $4.0343.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 6291122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.86. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.90% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 337,270, which is approximately 237.27% of the company’s market cap and around 15.83% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 273,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in LGHL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 526,536 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,736 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 243,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 803,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,938 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.