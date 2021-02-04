Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company’s revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations. But full recovery is unlikely to occur before 2020.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue growth slowed slightly from 14% in the third quarter to 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Revenues totaled $1.61 billion. Like-for-like sales went up 5.7%, bringing the total number of chain restaurants to 2,768.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

While the pandemic may have brought high costs, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) managed to improve its operating margin from 6.8% to 7.3%. As a result, the adjusted EPS increased 22% to $3.48 year-on-year. This is a little lower than analysts’ expectations. Still, the company noted the negative impact of the pandemic on earnings and reports a loss of approximately $0.4 per share because of COVID-19.

It’s important to note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has noticed that the chain’s like-for-like sales increased 11.0% in January of this year. The company’s sales are likely to increase in March over the same period last year when the first lockdown began, and the company’s comparable sales fell almost 10%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) is not likely to grow until 2022, once the pandemic’s impact diminishes. It is expected that restaurant sales will surpass 2015’s record of $250,000 within a year, resulting in significant margin growth. Several Wall Street analysts have forecast that the company’s earnings per share will likely reach $30 by 2022, up from $10.73 last year and $14.05 in 2019.

The next two years are expected to be profitable for Chipotle Mexican Grill. CMG has greatly strengthened its digital segment, which ensures a substantial increase in margin, and has also incorporated developments into the current menu to adapt it to current consumers’ needs. They all contribute to the growth of a restaurant’s business, making it more profitable in the process.

Looking at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s (CMG) past performance, we will explore different trends. Over the last one-month period, this stock gained 13.71% to increase by 2.29% in one week. Shares of this organization’s stock rose 26.20% over the last quarter. The stock has seen a gain of 69.52% for the year, with 28.80% in the last six months. This stock’s year-to-date (YTD) performance has now been positive for 8.17%.