Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company’s revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations. But full recovery is unlikely to occur before 2020.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue growth slowed slightly from 14% in the third quarter to 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Revenues totaled $1.61 billion. Like-for-like sales went up 5.7%, bringing the total number of chain restaurants to 2,768.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

While the pandemic may have brought high costs, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) managed to improve its operating margin from 6.8% to 7.3%. As a result, the adjusted EPS increased 22% to $3.48 year-on-year. This is a little lower than analysts’ expectations. Still, the company noted the negative impact of the pandemic on earnings and reports a loss of approximately $0.4 per share because of COVID-19.

It’s important to note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has noticed that the chain’s like-for-like sales increased 11.0% in January of this year. The company’s sales are likely to increase in March over the same period last year when the first lockdown began, and the company’s comparable sales fell almost 10%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) is not likely to grow until 2022, once the pandemic’s impact diminishes. It is expected that restaurant sales will surpass 2015’s record of $250,000 within a year, resulting in significant margin growth. Several Wall Street analysts have forecast that the company’s earnings per share will likely reach $30 by 2022, up from $10.73 last year and $14.05 in 2019.

The next two years are expected to be profitable for Chipotle Mexican Grill. CMG has greatly strengthened its digital segment, which ensures a substantial increase in margin, and has also incorporated developments into the current menu to adapt it to current consumers’ needs. They all contribute to the growth of a restaurant’s business, making it more profitable in the process.

Looking at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s (CMG) past performance, we will explore different trends. Over the last one-month period, this stock gained 13.71% to increase by 2.29% in one week. Shares of this organization’s stock rose 26.20% over the last quarter. The stock has seen a gain of 69.52% for the year, with 28.80% in the last six months. This stock’s year-to-date (YTD) performance has now been positive for 8.17%.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleShotSpotter (SSTI) Has Big Opportunity In Small Cities

More articles

US Equities

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Has Big Opportunity In Small Cities

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), the manufacturer of defense solutions, has entered into a partnership with seven small cities in the United States. These locations will...
Read more
US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.