Market cap of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] reaches 718.53M – now what?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] price surged by 12.30 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on December 16, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – CLCT, and SSPK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

A sum of 3432668 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $22.68 and dropped to a low of $18.95 until finishing in the latest session at $22.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SSPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.82. With this latest performance, SSPK shares gained by 84.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.57 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $407 million, or 78.60% of SSPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSPK stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 3,021,028, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, holding 1,313,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.05 million in SSPK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $23.81 million in SSPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 5,526,110 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,715 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,615,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,527,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,832,133 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 400,439 shares during the same period.