Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] is 2.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE: QTWO] loss -0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $129.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Autobooks Becomes First Fintech to Launch in Q2 Partner Marketplace.

– Q2’s digital Marketplace enables financial institutions to rapidly partner with and launch new fintech solutions to their account holders.

– Account holders can directly subscribe to Autobooks as an “extension” to their online banking platform.

Q2 Holdings Inc. represents 53.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.01 billion with the latest information. QTWO stock price has been found in the range of $128.50 to $132.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 424.84K shares, QTWO reached a trading volume of 932114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTWO shares is $120.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Q2 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Q2 Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $95, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on QTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q2 Holdings Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

Trading performance analysis for QTWO stock

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, QTWO shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.43, while it was recorded at 128.49 for the last single week of trading, and 94.58 for the last 200 days.

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.49. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.47.

Return on Total Capital for QTWO is now -8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.88. Additionally, QTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] managed to generate an average of -$45,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Q2 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Q2 Holdings Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Q2 Holdings Inc. go to 34.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]

There are presently around $8,179 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,626,409, which is approximately 1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,578,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.11 million in QTWO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $505.26 million in QTWO stock with ownership of nearly -2.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Q2 Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE:QTWO] by around 6,082,362 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,533,234 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 54,734,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,350,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTWO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,677 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 228,268 shares during the same period.