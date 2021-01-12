Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

FLIR Shares Rose 1.72% Tuesday, But Navionics Can Drive Growth Higher

Caleb Clifford - 0
A new digital automation tool for yachts and commercial vessels has recently been launched by FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), which is in demand and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more

Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for a flash drive on the “internet” in a clear way.

Dropbox operates on the freemium model: the user creates a free account with 2 GB of free space, whilst they need a paying membership (up to 1 TB) or for those having requirement of using more than 2GB of data will have to opt for a Dropbox to raise the account volume up to 16 GB.

Monsters like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Yandex disc, etc. make no sense, whatever fairy stories the company says about itself.

Why do I speak of this small-cap, which, nevertheless, does not pay dividends at all? Arbitration: anyone is going to be sold unexpectedly with a delay?

Constant net losses make the return on capital negative and surprise me: while the share declined by a third since the IPO in 2018, the current price is still several times higher than the balance sheet. Let’s see if it can end the contest.

In 2020, DBX had not a tough year as it rose 31% over a year, but this year things are looking up more for the cloud storage service provider.

The $28.13 stock target is now not detached from economic reality, but it may eventually get a boost, even more, this year as the post-pandemic remote working trend will not end, which will further increase the individual and corporate needs of digital storage platforms.

The stock is now nearing its $25.16 annual peak as the margin stays just above 7 percent to hit that amount. On the horizon of trade this year, however, the medium-term scope for the present levels to hit the average price is around 20 percent.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCarnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

More articles

Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more
Ticker Update

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyber security specialist Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has recently been issued with a new outlook from Wall Street analysts. The demand for the company's...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more
Stock Stories

FLIR Shares Rose 1.72% Tuesday, But Navionics Can Drive Growth Higher

Caleb Clifford - 0
A new digital automation tool for yachts and commercial vessels has recently been launched by FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), which is in demand and...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.