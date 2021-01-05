Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more
US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more
Ticker Update

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyber security specialist Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has recently been issued with a new outlook from Wall Street analysts. The demand for the company's...
Read more

During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of the view that stocks are too pricey. Intuitive Surgical’s history, though, is a tale of long-term growth, so even the current high price can be a start to growth.

The financial results of Intuitive Surgical over the past quarter were somewhat misleading to investors. Thus, revenues fell year-on-year by 4.5 percent and income by 21 percent year-on-year. The cause for the decrease, though, is linked to the specifics of medical treatment during the pandemic of COVID-19.

As a rule, owing to the massive influx of coronavirus travelers and the workload of physicians, scheduled procedures have been cancelled or delayed until a later date. In comparison, health services have limited their expenses for buying new supplies, relying only on what is most needed during the pandemic. As a result, compared to 2019, 29 percent fewer Da Vinci robotic surgical kits were delivered in the third quarter.

Nearly all of the complexities of Intuitive Surgical, however, are temporary. The pressure on hospitals will reduce as compulsory vaccination is implemented, normal procedures will return, and hospital resources will once again be open to the procurement of new equipment. Thus, as society returns to proper functioning, Intuitive Surgical will eventually continue to restart its growth curve.

The new Da Vinci systems will have to be installed by Intuitive Surgical, each requiring repair contracts and a steady flow of disposable instruments. This suggests that the company continues to broaden its number of clients even under negative circumstances. In addition to this, Intuitive Surgical has a variety of long-term beneficial factors: an improvement in life expectancy and more regular demand for “age-related” operations, as well as an extension of the list of procedures in which Da Vinci can be used.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) fell on Monday by -2.21% to end the trading at $800.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleU.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

More articles

US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more
Ticker Update

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyber security specialist Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has recently been issued with a new outlook from Wall Street analysts. The demand for the company's...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.