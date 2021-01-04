Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more
US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated that they were ready to return to the cinemas once the restrictions were lifted.

B. Riley Securities analysts renewed their “buy” forecast and raised the price target from $18 to $26 for IMAX Stock shares at the end of December 2020. Analysts estimate that the release of a number of high-budget films in 2021 will support IMAX Corporation’s positive projections. Additionally, thanks to its technologies, the IMAX Corporation can be a major beneficiary of the new movie season.

B. Riley Securities’ upbeat forecast is largely based on projections of theater attendance at the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 near the end of last year. The film, which received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and audiences, nevertheless shows that consumer demand for films is still high. As a result of pandemic, consumer demand may even be more than during pre-pandemic times. Because of this, viewers don’t mind going to films of average quality.

In addition, analysts mention numerous high-budget movies to be shown at IMAX throughout the year as growth drivers.

By focusing on blockbusters, IMAX Corporation increases its competitive position and is less vulnerable to streaming TV platforms. IMAX technologies are in fact the main force that drives the audience to the cinema.

New releases from Marvel, The Batman, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic Park are slated for release in 2012. Disney is also set to release a second episode of Avatar. Avatar was the most successful ever IMAX film.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleVaronis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

More articles

Ticker Update

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyber security specialist Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has recently been issued with a new outlook from Wall Street analysts. The demand for the company's...
Read more
Ticker Update

AstraZeneca (AZN) Stock Fell 10% While Alexion (ALXN) Stock Rose 27% Since Acquisition Deal News

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biotech firm AstraZeneca plc (AZN) recently announced the acquisition of biotech company Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on Saturday 12 December. The announced transaction was large...
Read more
Ticker Update

Surge Continued For Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock On 10th Day OF Quarterly Results

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Online apparel retailer Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares have been raised about 75 percent since the start of this month. The main reason for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more
Ticker Update

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stock Added 103% Last Year, Sees Better Prospects Ahead

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cyber security specialist Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has recently been issued with a new outlook from Wall Street analysts. The demand for the company's...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Investors Think Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Is Already Up Even After Monday’s Drop

Brandon Evans - 0
During the last year, the maker of robotic surgical devices, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), has grown by more than 35%. Any buyers are of...
Read more
Ticker Update

B. Riley Renewed IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock & Raised Price Target To $26

Brandon Evans - 0
IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) may benefit from the deferred demand for big screen movie premieres. In the release of the next superhero film, viewers demonstrated...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.