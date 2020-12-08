Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential, despite the decline in prices in 2020 due to concerns of a drop in military spending in the United States.

Sentiment on the stock market and political news impacted current prices of security companies but not their long-term prospects. The optimistic assessment has not changed for investors who keep Northrop shares in a long-term portfolio. Northrop also participates in crucial Pentagon activities that cannot be abandoned by the US. In particular, the US plans to spend at least $500 billion on updating its nuclear Arsenal and delivery systems, and Northrop will receive the first part of this money earlier than anticipated.

Northrop is also the main developer of the new strategic B-21 bomber which including production, will replace the Northrop B-2 bomber at a record price of about $1 billion per unit. The US Congress reported that it will cost $49 billion to build the B-21.

In addition, a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) is being developed by Northrop and the company received the first $13.3 billion payment for this project in September 2020.

With the company’s entrance into the space market, new opportunities for Northrop emerged. Northrop has a heavy launch vehicle in production and special satellites for its own company construction.

Northrop’s business therefore has a stable growth base and maintains the reputation of a long-term investment destination.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock was down -2.03 percent to end the trading at $301.00 on Monday which resulted in an over the week marginal loss of -0.42 percent. On longer spans, stock’s performance is also not an impressive one as it lost -12.12 percent over the past six months while the loss made by the aerospace and defense company is more than 12 percent since start of the year.