Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Is Currently -4.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $23.24 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.14, while the highest price level was $24.16. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Loncor Provides Exploration Update on Barrick Joint Venture.

Loncor Resources Inc. (“Loncor” or the “Company”) (TSX: “LN”; OTCQX: “LONCF”; FSE: “LO51”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities within the Ngayu greenstone belt, where the Company has a joint venture with Barrick Gold (DRC) Limited (“Barrick”) as well as its own majority-owned projects.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Loncor received exploration reports from joint venture partner Barrick, who are managing and funding the joint venture that covers approximately 2,000 square kilometres of the Ngayu Archean greenstone belt. As announced previously, Barrick commenced a scout drilling program on a number of prospects in the Ngayu greenstone belt as well as continuing to delineate additional priority targets for follow-up drilling. Scout drilling was undertaken at the Medere, Bakpau and Anguluku prospects to better understand the subsurface geology including the structural setting for the gold mineralisation at these targets. Ongoing ground exploration has also outlined additional high priority drill targets at Mokepa and Mongaliema and where some of the most significant trench results since the start of the Barrick joint venture have been obtained (see Figure 1 below).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.01 percent and weekly performance of -10.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.60M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 36470700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $34.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on GOLD stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOLD shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.13. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.22, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.94.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.83. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 35.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,320 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 85,674,903, which is approximately -5.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 79,695,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.39 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 75,095,801 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 109,834,874 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 904,556,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,089,486,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,680,353 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,449,317 shares during the same period.