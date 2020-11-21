Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] Revenue clocked in at $248.60 million, down -10.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] gained 7.42% on the last trading session, reaching $21.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Ping Identity Named One of 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis.

List Showcases Public Cloud Companies with the Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction Amid the Pandemic.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For During the Covid Crisis in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor*, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the first six months of the pandemic, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. represents 80.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.76 billion with the latest information. PING stock price has been found in the range of $20.21 to $21.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PING reached a trading volume of 2023323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $33.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PING stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 154.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

Trading performance analysis for PING stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, PING shares dropped by -33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.43, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.17. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$1,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 10.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $1,749 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 43,482,335, which is approximately -19.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,329,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.76 million in PING stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.16 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 49.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 15,080,013 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 13,686,821 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 51,775,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,541,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,457,046 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,034,849 shares during the same period.