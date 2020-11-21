Market cap of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] reaches 10.19B – now what?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] traded at a low on 11/19/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.70. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s President, Mike Nolan, Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park, and FGL Holdings’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Blunt, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through FNF’s Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1984423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Financial Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for FNF stock reached $10.19 billion, with 291.00 million shares outstanding and 277.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 1984423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17.

How has FNF stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, FNF shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.94, while it was recorded at 35.44 for the last single week of trading, and 32.15 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

There are presently around $8,463 million, or 81.80% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,739,214, which is approximately 1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,482,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $909.73 million in FNF stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $622.36 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly 2.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 23,379,697 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 22,042,396 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 191,624,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,046,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,891,958 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,835 shares during the same period.