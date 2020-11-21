Market cap of Cigna Corporation [CI] reaches 74.12B – now what?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] slipped around -6.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $204.74 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Cerner Announces Appointment of Major General Elder Granger, M.D., United States Army (Retired) to Its Board of Directors.

CERNER EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced today that Major General Elder Granger, M.D., U.S. Army (retired) has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Dr. Granger, 67, is president and chief executive officer of The 5Ps, LLC, a health care, education and leadership consulting organization.

Cigna Corporation stock is now 0.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CI Stock saw the intraday high of $210.08 and lowest of $203.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.96, which means current price is +72.78% above from all time high which was touched on 11/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2026946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $249.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 7.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.55, while it was recorded at 213.69 for the last single week of trading, and 184.28 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.51. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Corporation [CI] managed to generate an average of $69,254 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Corporation posted 4.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 10.25%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $65,672 million, or 93.80% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,757,140, which is approximately -4.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,536,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in CI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.65 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 1.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 15,998,142 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 29,017,854 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 275,743,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,759,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,586,970 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,314,671 shares during the same period.