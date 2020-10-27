Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.63 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Strong Partnerships in Mali Support Robust Production Performance.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

(NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick Gold Corporation’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex remains on track to meet the upper end of its 2020 guidance in the face of multiple challenges including a military coup in Mali.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock is now 43.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOLD Stock saw the intraday high of $27.18 and lowest of $26.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.22, which means current price is +110.51% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.90M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 10232387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $34.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on GOLD stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOLD shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 26.95 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +24.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.94.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.83. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 28.69%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $29,932 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 90,914,309, which is approximately -0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 87,451,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.59 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 12.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 119,727,239 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 142,373,967 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 861,895,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,123,996,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,150,412 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 25,865,794 shares during the same period.