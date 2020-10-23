Friday, October 23, 2020
type here...
FeaturedMarket

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] Likely to Keep Gaining Despite Weak Q1 Results

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Revenue clocked in at $3.55 billion, down -18.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 14, 2020 that URBN Announces Management...
Read more
Companies

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CenterPoint Energy Inc. slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.80 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill Resumed DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
DISH Network Corporation closed the trading session at $27.06 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.66,...
Read more
Market

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT:...
Read more

KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ:KBSF], a casual menswear company based in China has been gaining steadily ever since it announced its financial results for Q1 of 2020.  At the time, the company announced that 2020 financial results were largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic bringing down total revenues, gross and net profits for the same period 2019. In this year’s second quarter and first half’s results, total revenues were $2.3 million and $4.4 million respectively. In the same period 2019, total revenues were $4.5 million and $9.0 million. 

Gross margins for the same period in 2020 were 23% and 26% as compared to 39% and 37% in 2019. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share were $1.1 million and $0.44 in 2020, while 2019 recorded $0.4 million and $0.15 for the second quarters of both years respectively. GAAP net loss and diluted net loss in the first half of 2020 were $3.1 million and $1.21, as compared to 2019 which were $0.61 million and $0.25. 

The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Keyan Yan noted that weak demand in the fashion industry as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly constrained the company’s revenue hence the decline.

He further noted that despite the prevailing business conditions, the company’s management responded quickly and scaled back operations to keep the business afloat. It established mechanisms to have employees work in shifts at the business premises while others were working from home. The company also rented out unutilized facilities to keep it liquid and partnered with other manufacturers to sell disposable face masks. KBS has since resumed operation since the end of March following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

He continued to say that KBS’s business continuity remains unaltered, and is focusing on growing the company further in the second half of 2020 through scaling up the company’s business with vendors at home and abroad and other international channels. 

Yan further said that it is KBS’s ability to adapt and survive through the prevailing circumstances that have seen the company emerge strong and exceed its projected expectations for the first half of 2020.

KBS now, according to him expects continued revenue growth come the fourth quarter of this year, as China has gradually managed to keep COVID-19 in check for the better part of the year. He concluded by saying that the company will continue taking measures to control costs and minimize expenses for further growth.

With the Chinese economy on a rebound,  and the country in control of the virus, this company is likely to keep gaining, going into subsequent quarters. 

Previous articleJ.Jill Inc. [JILL] moved up 8.74: Why It’s Important
Next articleBeam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] Revenue clocked in at $0.02 million, up 89.39% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The...
Read more
Market

why Snap-on Incorporated [SNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $156.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Snap-on Incorporated jumped around 14.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $169.45 at the close of the session, up 9.13%. The company...
Read more
Market

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] Stock trading around $1.46 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Socket Mobile Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The...
Read more
Industry

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lincoln National Corporation price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Two-Thirds of Workers...
Read more
Finance

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] Is Currently 5.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Independent Bank Group Inc. gained 5.09% or 2.5 points to close at $51.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1062060 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] moved up 4.73: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Henry Schein Inc. closed the trading session at $66.63 on 10/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.845,...
Read more
Market

why Snap-on Incorporated [SNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $156.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Snap-on Incorporated jumped around 14.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $169.45 at the close of the session, up 9.13%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market Analysts see Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 10/22/20, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The...
Read more
Industry

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $16.93 billion, down -37.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Lincoln National Corporation price surged by 6.87 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Two-Thirds of Workers...
Read more

Popular Category