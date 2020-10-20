Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
CompaniesFeatured

CHF Solutions [CHFS] Price Action Presents an Excellent Buying Opportunity

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Xilinx Inc. gained 0.41% or 0.48 points to close at $118.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2529496 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

why Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.70

Caleb Clifford - 0
Marriott International Inc. gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $97.76 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Companies

Loop Capital Initiated Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Global Payments Inc. gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $177.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Market

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Revenue clocked in at $699.10 million, down -53.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. closed the trading session at $6.49 on 10/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

CHF Solutions [NASDAQ:CHFS] a company that deals with the manufacture of medical devices geared at helping fluid overload patients recently announced data from a case study and a retrospective study showing the effectiveness of Aquadex Therapy for the treatment of heart failure at the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of Heart Failure Society of America.

The company treated 335 patients using Aquadex in the real-world retrospective study in 10 years and compared the results with previous RCT trials with ultrafiltration (UF). The study showed that UF demonstrated favorable results in reducing rehospitalization in patients suffering from heart failure, renal function response, and weight loss.

Some of the results from this study were significant removal of fluid (14.58 liters) as well as considerable weight loss of about 15.63 lbs sustained over about 2 weeks. Patients in the study recorded 1.74 fewer hospitalizations for HF in the study year as compared to the previous year preceding UF.

In this study, the patients were older and had a worse renal function, and had more rehospitalization in the year before the UF therapy. The researchers compared the randomized control trials that were focussed on UF (AVOID2, CARRESS3, DOSE4, and UNLOAD5).

According to the researchers, the Aquadex system efficacy to alter the rate of fluid removal played a major role in getting favorable outcomes. The entire study happened at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health in Pennsylvania. CHF funded the entire project. 

In this case study, Outpatient Ultrafiltration to reduce readmission of patients in the COVID-19 Pandemic, a 70-year-old female suffering from heart failure was successful treated using preserved ejection fraction as well as pre- and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension.

The patient had failed to respond to several outpatient therapies and diuretics and kept on returning to the hospital to unblock recurrent congestions. Considering the risks involved due to rehospitalization, the patient was put through UF treatment using Aquadex SmartFlow in an outpatient setting to reduce the patient’s COVID-19 exposure.

In the course of treatment that took 4 days, physicians were able to remove 4950 ml of isotonic fluid after which the patient showed immediate improvement. She was later stabilized still in an outpatient setting at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Illinois.    

Chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions, John Erb expressed his joy at the results of the two studies and their effectiveness at treating heart failure in the outpatient setting thus reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19

Previous articlewhy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.14
Next articleWPX Energy Inc. [WPX] moved down -1.09: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more
Companies

BofA Securities lifts VEREIT Inc. [VER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
VEREIT Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.55 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company...
Read more
Companies

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $33.73 billion, down -9.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.13....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $41.08 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
WestRock Company surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] reaches 31.39M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Advaxis Inc. price surged by 13.41 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Advaxis to Present Data...
Read more
Industry

Truist Initiated Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Limelight Networks Inc. gained 2.34% or 0.14 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3900712 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Stifel slashes price target on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. closed the trading session at $17.68 on 10/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $41.08 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
WestRock Company surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain 145.25% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bloom Energy Corporation traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The...
Read more

Popular Category