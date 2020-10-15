Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
FeaturedMarket

Hudson Capital Stock Rises 11% After HUSN Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with FreightHub, Inc.

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Market cap of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] reaches 16.26B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.32 at the close of the session, up 0.48%....
Read more
Finance

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. [PTVE] Stock trading around $14.01 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] is -21.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. gained 6.79% on the last trading session, reaching $8.49 price per share at the time. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc....
Read more
Market

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $36

Brandon Evans - 0
PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

The merger is set to increase FreightHub’s growth by 100% with 2020 annual revenue to be in excess of $9 million.

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) are trading with a strong momentum today after the company announced that it is set to acquire FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American based transportation logistics firm focused on U.S.-Mexico cross-border shipping.

Hudson Capital stock started the day with quite a positive uplift surging up to 11% as it kicked off at $0.86. Currently, at 1:47 P.M. EDT, HUSN was trading at 0.69 up by 7%. The trading volume was 23,656,671 with a market capitalization of almost $22 million.

As per the merger agreement, the existing shareholders of Fr8Hub are planning to invest $12 million in connection with the closing of the transaction deal with Hudson Capital. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 of 2021.

Fr8Hub provides simplifying domestic and international cross-border shipping services via its cloud-based transportation logistics platform. The innovative digital freight matching technology helps the shippers to connect a broad network of drivers and carriers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico borders.

The digital freight marketplace, public application programming interface (API), transportation management systems (TMS), and customer support tools are designed by Fr8Hub for maximizing the efficiency from scheduling to delivery for shippers and carriers. The basic goal of the company is to make shipping simple, efficient, and transparent.

The CFO of Hudson Capital, Hon Man Yun

“With its differentiated technology platform, first mover advantage and extensive management experience and expertise, Fr8Hub is well positioned to capitalize on the expanding truckload freight industry cross-border between the United States and Mexico.

Fr8Hub began selling its Fr8Hub 2.0 in earnest in June after it completed a three year of innovative software development on its platform. Since June, the company has recorded extraordinary month-over-month revenue growth.

The monthly revenue has grown from $247K in May 2020 to over $1 million in September 2020, which is a quite massive increase. With the merger deal with Hudson Capital, the company expects its full year 2020 revenue to be around $9 million.

The merger agreement also includes a revenue earnout schedule. The following table reflects guided revenue targets for the next years:

Revenue Year USD, Millions YOY Growth Rate (%)
2019 Actual $ 4.2
2020 Guidance $ 9 114 %
2021 Earnout Target1,2 $ 25 178 %
2022 Earnout Target1,2 $ 50 100 %
2023 Earnout Target1,2 $ 100 100 %

Both the companies are yet to approve this merger deal from its shareholders and the completion of the merger deal requires shareholder’s approval. Once the required approvals are obtained, this deal will result in Fr8Hub becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hudson Capital.

Previous articleFedEx Corporation [FDX] moved up 1.28: Why It’s Important
Next articleConcho Resources Inc. [CXO] Is Currently 10.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 1.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
PDC Energy Inc. traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.58. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Amphenol Corporation [APH] reaches 33.86B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Amphenol Corporation jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $113.48 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company...
Read more
Market

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $190

Annabelle Farmer - 0
United Parcel Service Inc. traded at a low on 10/14/20, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $174.38....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 1.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
PDC Energy Inc. traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.58. The...
Read more
Industry

why Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.65

Caleb Clifford - 0
Matador Resources Company price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Matador Resources Company...
Read more
Finance

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Stock trading around $53.45 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Evergy Inc. gained 1.00% or 0.53 points to close at $53.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1582978 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain 10.22% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation closed the trading session at $19.19 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Amphenol Corporation [APH] reaches 33.86B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Amphenol Corporation jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $113.48 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 1.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
PDC Energy Inc. traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.58. The...
Read more
Industry

why Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.65

Caleb Clifford - 0
Matador Resources Company price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Matador Resources Company...
Read more

Popular Category