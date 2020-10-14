Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
FeaturedMarket

PEDEVCO Initiates Exchange Offer for Acquisition of All Outstanding Common Units of SandRidge Permian Trust

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain 129.67% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Zillow Group Inc. traded at a high on 10/07/20, posting a 0.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.51. The...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gaining to $101. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $92.54 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell -26.06% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
TEGNA Inc. closed the trading session at $12.34 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.16, while...
Read more
Industry

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] moved up 0.78: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
PagerDuty Inc. gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $28.35 price per share at the time. PagerDuty Inc. represents 78.78 million in...
Read more

PEDEVCO stock is trading among the highest price range in over one-month after the company announces an exchange offer for SandRidge Permian Trust.

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) have popped up 32% becoming one of the leading stocks in the market on Tuesday. The stock price surged followed by the announcement of the company launching an exchange offer to acquire all outstanding common units of SandRidge Permian Trust (PERS).

PEDEVCO closed the trading at $1.80 on Tuesday up by 32.32%. The stock has been trading higher since this new week began. The stock touched its highest of $2.09 on Monday, which was its highest since late August.

PEDEVCO reported that they will be offering to exchange each issued and an outstanding common unit of beneficial interest of SandRidge Permian Trust for 4/10ths of one share of PEDEVCO common stock.

The equivalent market value of the fractional share of PEDEVCO Common Stock that would be issued in the exchange offer would be $0.536 based on the prior announcement and the closing price of PEDEVCO Common Stock on the NYSE American Exchange $1.34 on October 12, 2020. While the closing price of a Trust Common Unit on the OTC Pink Sheets was $0.44 on October 12, 2020.

The price of PEDEVCO Common Stock and Trust Common Units varies and may change at the time of the exchange in accordance with the offer. Whereas, holders of the Trust Common Units are expected to get current market quotations for both PEDEVCO Common Stock and Trust Common Units.

The main objective of this offer for PEDEVCO is to acquire all of the outstanding Trust Common Units in order to combine PEDEVCO and the Trust. The company plans to merge the Trust with its wholly-owned subsidiary after the completion and satisfaction of the exchange offer as per the agreement with SandRidge Permian Trust. With this, Trust would become direct or indirect, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEDEVCO.

The second phase of the Merger will cancel the remaining Trust Common Units and convert them into 4/10ths of one share of PEDEVCO Common Stock for each Trust Common Unit.

The offer and withdrawal rights are expected to expire on Nov 30, 2020. The offer may get extended later on.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) believes that this offer is in the best of interest of the company as well as the best available option for holders of Trust Common Units to maximize the value of their investment while retaining potential upside.

Previous articleAmerican Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell -4.26% so far this year. What now?
Next articleApollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $43.90 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 15.99M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. closed the trading session at $0.32 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.313,...
Read more
Market

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Brandon Evans - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.10 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund closed the trading session at $0.39 on Monday. The company report on July 31,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $43.90 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -5.69 percent to reach at -$2.65. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Intrado Enterprise...
Read more
Market

PEDEVCO Initiates Exchange Offer for Acquisition of All Outstanding Common Units of SandRidge Permian Trust

Brandon Evans - 0
PEDEVCO stock is trading among the highest price range in over one-month after the company announces an exchange offer for SandRidge Permian Trust. Shares of...
Read more
Companies

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell -4.26% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. gained 0.73% or 0.66 points to close at $90.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2295169 shares. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 15.99M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. closed the trading session at $0.32 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.313,...
Read more
Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.88 at the close of the session, up 15.86%. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $43.90 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -5.69 percent to reach at -$2.65. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Intrado Enterprise...
Read more
Market

PEDEVCO Initiates Exchange Offer for Acquisition of All Outstanding Common Units of SandRidge Permian Trust

Brandon Evans - 0
PEDEVCO stock is trading among the highest price range in over one-month after the company announces an exchange offer for SandRidge Permian Trust. Shares of...
Read more

Popular Category