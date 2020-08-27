Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 million, up 340.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day while it closed the day at $1.20. The company report on August 27, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genius Brands International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock has also loss -13.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNUS stock has declined by -33.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 313.79% and gained 340.04% year-on date.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $262.80 million, with 219.03 million shares outstanding and 180.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.87M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 16874695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

GNUS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 313.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0064, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0812 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 15.20% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,857,143, which is approximately 678.438% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,952,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 million in GNUS stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $0.94 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 26,965,821 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 671,375 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,879,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,516,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,625,230 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,582 shares during the same period.