Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $20

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -8.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.37. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5099148 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at 10.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.61%.

The market cap for CODX stock reached $332.63 million, with 26.89 million shares outstanding and 20.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, CODX reached a trading volume of 5099148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1663.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 123.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CODX stock performed recently?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, CODX shares gained by 50.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1209.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1124.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2741.61 and a Gross Margin at +17.04. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.00.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now -455.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,826.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,826.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -328.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of -$269,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CODX.

Insider trade positions for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

There are presently around $14 million, or 8.70% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 591,055, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.21% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 132,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 million in CODX stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.17 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 18.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 197,696 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,747 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 822,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,043,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,526 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,747 shares during the same period.