JP Morgan lifts GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GCAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.20%. Over the last 12 months, GCAP stock rose by 15.52%. The one-year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.67. The average equity rating for GCAP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $240.00 million, with 37.50 million shares outstanding and 25.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 788.38K shares, GCAP stock reached a trading volume of 2103718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCAP shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GCAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCAP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.41.

GCAP Stock Performance Analysis:

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, GCAP shares gained by 24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.61 and a Gross Margin at +67.84. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.72.

Return on Total Capital for GCAP is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.00. Additionally, GCAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] managed to generate an average of -$89,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

GCAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCAP.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $110 million, or 74.50% of GCAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCAP stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,748,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,070,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.38 million in GCAP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.64 million in GCAP stock with ownership of nearly -13.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GCAP] by around 695,770 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,493,147 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,246,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,435,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCAP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,080 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 627,376 shares during the same period.