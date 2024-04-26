X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] Is Currently -12.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.83%.

Over the last 12 months, XFOR stock dropped by -16.30%. The one-year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.17. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.77 million, with 167.43 million shares outstanding and 122.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, XFOR stock reached a trading volume of 3339943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1285, while it was recorded at 1.2540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0622 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.34 and a Current Ratio set at 5.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XFOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XFOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.