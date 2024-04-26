why TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.29

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.07.

The one-year TGTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.83. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TGTX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGTX shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.07, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.18 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.