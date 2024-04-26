why Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.67

Harmonic, Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.20.

Harmonic, Inc. stock has also loss -7.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLIT stock has declined by -17.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.33% and lost -29.45% year-on date.

The market cap for HLIT stock reached $1.03 billion, with 112.41 million shares outstanding and 108.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, HLIT reached a trading volume of 2789182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14.25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Harmonic, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on HLIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic, Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

HLIT stock trade performance evaluation

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, HLIT shares dropped by -29.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.64 for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harmonic, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic, Inc. go to 38.90%.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.