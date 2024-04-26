why Bank of Montreal [BMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.33

Bank of Montreal [NYSE: BMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.88%.

Over the last 12 months, BMO stock rose by 4.74%. The one-year Bank of Montreal stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.71. The average equity rating for BMO stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $67.26 billion, with 725.44 million shares outstanding and 725.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.40K shares, BMO stock reached a trading volume of 3247089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of Montreal [BMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMO shares is $94.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bank of Montreal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Bank of Montreal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of Montreal is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51.

BMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of Montreal [BMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, BMO shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Bank of Montreal [BMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.14, while it was recorded at 92.90 for the last single week of trading, and 89.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of Montreal Fundamentals:

Bank of Montreal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

BMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of Montreal go to 4.70%.

Bank of Montreal [BMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.