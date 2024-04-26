why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.25

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMLX] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -5.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2476759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 6.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.55%.

The market cap for AMLX stock reached $120.65 million, with 67.71 million shares outstanding and 46.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 2476759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $37 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $4, while Leerink Partners kept a Market Perform rating on AMLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMLX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has AMLX stock performed recently?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -35.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.32 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.4270, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 15.0566 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

Insider trade positions for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]

