why Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.37

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.98 at the close of the session, down -1.45%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 5605475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.