Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM] is 8.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [NYSE: WPM] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2559163 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for WPM stock reached $24.36 billion, with 453.07 million shares outstanding and 452.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 2559163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $58.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 276.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 21.71.

How has WPM stock performed recently?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, WPM shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.46, while it was recorded at 52.59 for the last single week of trading, and 45.22 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.71 and a Current Ratio set at 21.76.

Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]

The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.