Wall Street Analyst Upgrade 2seventy bio Inc [TSVT]. What else is Wall St. saying

2seventy bio Inc [NASDAQ: TSVT] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.02.

The one-year TSVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.64. The average equity rating for TSVT stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 2seventy bio Inc [TSVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSVT shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for 2seventy bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for 2seventy bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TSVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2seventy bio Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

TSVT Stock Performance Analysis:

2seventy bio Inc [TSVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, TSVT shares dropped by -13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for 2seventy bio Inc [TSVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2seventy bio Inc Fundamentals:

2seventy bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.98 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

2seventy bio Inc [TSVT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.