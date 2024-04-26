Wall Street Analyst Initiated WW International Inc [WW]. What else is Wall St. saying

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] price plunged by -4.22 percent to reach at -$0.07.

The one-year WW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.27. The average equity rating for WW stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on WW International Inc [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $6.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for WW International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $10, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on WW stock. On July 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WW shares from 5 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

WW Stock Performance Analysis:

WW International Inc [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4422, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9089 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WW International Inc Fundamentals:

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

WW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc [WW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.