Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 270.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] surged by $3.79 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $68.86.

Viking Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 6.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has inclined by 220.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 546.57% and gained 270.02% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $7.53 billion, with 109.36 million shares outstanding and 100.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 3514292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $112.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $116, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 4.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 546.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.27, while it was recorded at 65.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.19 and a Current Ratio set at 29.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.