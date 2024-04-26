RPC, Inc. [RES] gain 1.10% so far this year. What now?

RPC, Inc. [NYSE: RES] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.36.

RPC, Inc. stock has also loss -5.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RES stock has inclined by 0.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.30% and gained 1.10% year-on date.

The market cap for RES stock reached $1.59 billion, with 215.03 million shares outstanding and 96.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, RES reached a trading volume of 4694777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RPC, Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RPC, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for RPC, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC, Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.06.

RES stock trade performance evaluation

RPC, Inc. [RES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, RES shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for RPC, Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

RPC, Inc. [RES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

RPC, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.06 and a Current Ratio set at 4.79.

RPC, Inc. [RES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.