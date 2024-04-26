Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -63.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PCSA] jumped around 0.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.43 at the close of the session, up 50.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, PCSA reached a trading volume of 76765280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCSA shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-26-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

How has PCSA stock performed recently?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.77. With this latest performance, PCSA shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2000, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0500 for the last 200 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.71 and a Current Ratio set at 7.71.

Earnings analysis for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]

