Polaris Inc [PII] Stock trading around $83.28 per share: What’s Next?

Polaris Inc [NYSE: PII] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.76%.

Over the last 12 months, PII stock dropped by -22.15%. The one-year Polaris Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.08. The average equity rating for PII stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $4.71 billion, with 56.50 million shares outstanding and 53.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 689.95K shares, PII stock reached a trading volume of 2505539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polaris Inc [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $96.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Polaris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $113, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 13.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

PII Stock Performance Analysis:

Polaris Inc [PII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, PII shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Polaris Inc [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.40, while it was recorded at 86.12 for the last single week of trading, and 99.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polaris Inc Fundamentals:

Polaris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

PII Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc [PII] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.