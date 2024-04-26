Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $18.97 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 5520101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 98.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 36.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.