Paccar Inc. [PCAR] Stock trading around $112.62 per share: What’s Next?

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$1.12.

The one-year PCAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.34. The average equity rating for PCAR stock is currently 2.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paccar Inc. [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $117.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Paccar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PCAR stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PCAR shares from 91 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

PCAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.15, while it was recorded at 112.69 for the last single week of trading, and 96.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paccar Inc. Fundamentals:

Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

PCAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.