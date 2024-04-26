Morgan Stanley lifts Bumble Inc [BMBL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.55 at the close of the session, up 1.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 3010512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.18 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc [BMBL]

The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.