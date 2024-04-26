MoneyHero Ltd [MNY] moved up 30.56: Why It’s Important

MoneyHero Ltd [NASDAQ: MNY] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.35 at the close of the session, up 30.56%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, MNY reached a trading volume of 7809961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyHero Ltd [MNY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyHero Ltd is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47.

How has MNY stock performed recently?

MoneyHero Ltd [MNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, MNY shares gained by 29.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for MoneyHero Ltd [MNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9900, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading.

MoneyHero Ltd [MNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MoneyHero Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Insider trade positions for MoneyHero Ltd [MNY]

The top three institutional holders of MNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.