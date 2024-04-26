Mizuho lifts Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $137.47.

Royal Caribbean Group stock has also gained 7.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 7.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.67% and gained 6.16% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for RCL stock reached $35.28 billion, with 256.42 million shares outstanding and 235.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5647462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $149.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 58.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.29, while it was recorded at 134.41 for the last single week of trading, and 111.34 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Caribbean Group go to 27.50%.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.