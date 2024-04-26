MGM Resorts International [MGM] Is Currently -1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] loss -1.24% or -0.53 points to close at $42.18 with a heavy trading volume of 2948811 shares.

The daily chart for MGM points out that the company has recorded 15.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 2948811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.66, while it was recorded at 42.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.50 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to 11.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.