Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] is -75.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: MAXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.05%.

Over the last 12 months, MAXN stock dropped by -94.32%. The one-year Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.23. The average equity rating for MAXN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.95 million, with 52.78 million shares outstanding and 31.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, MAXN stock reached a trading volume of 2864228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $7 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MAXN stock. On November 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MAXN shares from 25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

MAXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -37.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2847, while it was recorded at 1.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 8.8487 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd [MAXN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MAXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MAXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.