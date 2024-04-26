Market cap of Sweetgreen Inc [SG] reaches 2.58B – now what?

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 4.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2592509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sweetgreen Inc stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for SG stock reached $2.58 billion, with 99.70 million shares outstanding and 96.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 2592509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sweetgreen Inc [SG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $19, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SG stock. On July 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SG shares from 9 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

How has SG stock performed recently?

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sweetgreen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

Earnings analysis for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 27.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sweetgreen Inc [SG]

The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.