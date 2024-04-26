Market cap of Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] reaches 11.06M – now what?

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ELWS] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.74 at the close of the session, up 18.99%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ELWS reached a trading volume of 1515710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has ELWS stock performed recently?

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.41. With this latest performance, ELWS shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6736, while it was recorded at 0.6407 for the last single week of trading.

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Insider trade positions for Earlyworks Co Ltd ADR [ELWS]

