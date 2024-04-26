Market cap of Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH] reaches 26.79M – now what?

Barfresh Food Group Inc [NASDAQ: BRFH] gained 75.00% or 0.78 points to close at $1.82 with a heavy trading volume of 44147411 shares.

The daily chart for BRFH points out that the company has recorded -3.19% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.03K shares, BRFH reached to a volume of 44147411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barfresh Food Group Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for BRFH stock

Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.70. With this latest performance, BRFH shares gained by 52.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1708, while it was recorded at 1.2082 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5292 for the last 200 days.

Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Barfresh Food Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barfresh Food Group Inc [BRFH]

