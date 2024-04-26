Market cap of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT] reaches 1.96B – now what?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ATAT] closed the trading session at $18.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.05 percent and weekly performance of 5.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 614.61K shares, ATAT reached to a volume of 2258657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAT shares is $28.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATAT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

ATAT stock trade performance evaluation

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.87. With this latest performance, ATAT shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 17.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR go to 36.00%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR [ATAT]: Institutional Ownership

